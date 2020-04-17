|
Orris Colpitts
Fort Collins - Orris Leo Colpitts (89) passed away at home on April 11th. Orris was born on March 6th 1931 in Flagler CO to Clarence & Francis (Cowan) Colpitts.
Orris attended Sunnydale Elementary & Middle School & completed 8th grade. After that he worked on his family farm in Cope, CO until he joined the Army in 1952. He served in the Korean War from 1952-1954 & then joined the Reserves until 1960.
Orris moved to Akron CO. in 1955 where he started his career as a heavy equipment operator working for Blanchard Construction doing road work. He stayed in road construction for the rest of his working yrs. He worked for Sterling Paving for 18 yrs. & then went on to Connel Paving for 15 yrs. until his retirement at the age of 68.
In 1956 he married Clarice Aden they were married for 17 years & had 2 children, Coleen was born in 1955, Jill was born in 1957. They divorced in 1973.
After his divorce Orris moved to Fort Collins where he was still employed at Sterling Paving. In 1977 he married Lela Rae Reese. From this marriage he inherited 2 stepchildren Randy & Linda.
Orris enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, & golfing with his children & grandchildren. In his retired yrs. he enjoyed working on lawn mowers for friends, neighbors & family which he was very talented at. He also loved to go dancing at the Senior Center where he met a lot of new friends. He went to lunches & breakfast with many friends weekly. He was a kind & loving man who never met a stranger.
Preceding him in death includes both of his parents; 2 brothers Marvin & Ivan & sister Wilma; as well as his second wife Lela Rae & stepson Randy.
Survivors include daughter Coleen Nickolus & husband Ken; daughter Jill Blakstad & husband Bob; stepdaughter Linda Leegaard; 8 grandchildren: Troy, Tyler, Tracy, Portia, Jessie, Whitney, Chasity & Brandy; 10 great-grandchildren: Angie, Penny, Conrad, Carsen, Easton, Micah, Charlie, Chalee, Kyla & Rian; sister Karen Wall & bother Louis Colpitts; many cousins, nephews, nieces, & friends.
Private family graveside services were held on Friday April 17th. Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020