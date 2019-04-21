|
|
Pamela Dean (Mas) Palmer
Severance - Pamela Dean (Mas) Palmer, born in Loveland, CO on Dec. 10th, 1956 to Stanley and Thelma Dean Palmer, passed away peacefully on Mar. 10, 2019 at her Severance, CO home surrounded by many of her loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter's, Wendy(Palmer)Sharp and Alicia(Walker)Caylor, and son and daughter-in-law, Elijah and Jacie Castillon;fourteen grandchildren;brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Patsy Palmer, brother's, Carl and Steve Palmer, and sister, Dianna Palmer;several nieces and nephews, friends, and many who knew her as mom and grandma.
Pamela was a devoted woman of God who loved music and all things outdoors. She cherished every moment spent with family and friends. She touched many lives with her character and strength, and continues to be an inspiration to all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held rain or shine, on Sat., May 11th, 2019 @ 11 a.m. at the Lake Loveland Amphitheater at North Lake Park (corner of 29th St. and Taft Ave. in Loveland, CO). Reception to follow. Please bring chairs or blankets and join us as we celebrate our dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend with music and togetherness. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to purchase a memorial bench or tree to be planted in one of Loveland's parks in Pamela's honor.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 21, 2019