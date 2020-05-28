Pamela Raymonde FosterFort Collins - Pamela Raymonde Foster passed away on Friday May 22, 2020, at the age of 68. Loving wife of Steve for 44 years; dearest mother of Renee and Jordan Foster and Mimi to her grandson Jameson Wodlinger. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, but moved to Fort Collins, CO in 1975 after driving through the state on a road trip. Together with Steve they opened Panhandler's Pizza to bring Chicago style pizza to Fort Collins. After selling Panhandler's they opened local furniture store Pepper's Fine Oak Furniture, which they ran for 24 years, retiring in 2006.Pamela's thirst for knowledge and artistic flare and talent never ceased. She was an active part of the community and spent her time volunteering for the Food Bank, and Community Gardens.Later in life she attended lectures at Colorado State University, studied film, and expanded her artistic talent to watercolor painting.With her close-knit group of friends and passion for books, she started a book club that is still active after 30 plus years.Her vibrant personality, thoughtfulness, and spirit has touched all who knew her.Private Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pamela Foster Memorial Fund, c/o Steve Foster 3700 Sky Ridge Lane Fort Collins, CO 80526 compiled for a memorial tribute at the Gardens on Spring Creek.