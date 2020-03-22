|
|
Patricia Ann "Pat" Cessnun
Fort Collins - Patricia Ann "Pat" Cessnun passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was born on January 11, 1947 in Ketchikan, Alaska to Pete and Annie Cessnun. Pat graduated from Ketchikan High School and then from Western Washington University with a degree in business. She went on to lead a successful career as an executive with extensive experience in sales and marketing. Her family was very proud of her accomplishments as a woman leader in business. Pat's career allowed her to travel and her nieces and nephews loved receiving postcards from different parts of the country. Pat chose to retire in Fort Collins where she loved the sense of community and meeting new people. In retirement she enjoyed her hobbies of reading, cooking, traveling and taking care of her rescue cats and dogs. Pat frequently traveled to Alaska and Washington to visit family. She was actively involved in Habitat for Humanity and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Pat was also an avid supporter of the humane society.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Annie Cessnun. She is survived by her sister Debi Thompson (John), her brothers Greg Cessnun (Teresa) and Mike Cessnun (Marna), and her nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life has not been scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a donation to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church or Larimer County Humane Society.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020