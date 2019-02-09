|
Patricia Ann Collins
Fort Collins - Patricia Ann Collins passed away on February 1, 2019 in Orange Park, FL. She was born on March 17, 1955 in Fort Collins, CO to the late Ray and Joyce Dreiling.
Patricia worked for the Fort Collins Police Department, as a nursing assistant for assisted living and medical administrative assistant. She also was a certified pet groomer.
She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, studying scripture, painting, feeding the homeless and music.
Patricia was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Randy Collins; son, Garret Collins; daughter, Hope Collins; and sister, Cindy Whitney.
She is survived by her children, Harold (Michelle) Collins, Kristine (Rick) Yost and Andrea Collins; grandchildren, Krystiana and Elijah Collins, Avery and Riley Yost, Hunter and Savannah Yost, Jordann and Preston Collins; brothers, Jon Whitney, Larry (Elaine) Dreiling, Joe (Dianne) Dreiling, Tony (Marcie) Dreiling, and Randy Dreiling; sisters, Debbie (Phil) James, and Suzy Dreiling; nephews, Wes, Tad, Dan, Doyle, Ryan and Brandon; nieces, Tracy, Shanna, Jennifer, Breanna, Shay, Lori, Kailee and Kiersten; and friend, Susan Katana.
Graveside services will be held, March 2, 2019, time to be announced at a later date, at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 8426 US-287, Fort Collins, CO 80525.
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073 is serving the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019