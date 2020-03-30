|
|
Patricia Ann Matteson
Fort Collins - Patricia (Pat) A. Matteson, age 87, a longtime resident of Fort Collins, died March 26, 2020 at MorningStar Senior Residence. Patricia Spence was born October 15, 1932 in Ashland, Ohio. She moved to Fort Collins with her family in 1942. She attended Fort Collins High School and graduated in 1950. Later that year she married the late Eugene Deines.
Pat worked in the medical field most of her life and also at J.C. Penney, and the Larimer County Courthouse. Pat was a former member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, the American Business Women's Association, and the Fort Collins Jayettes.
In 1977 Pat moved to San Diego, CA and married Jack V. Matteson in 1980. She resided in San Diego until 2016 when she returned to Fort Collins.
Pat is survived by her son, Monte Deines (Marian) of Fort Collins; a daughter, Monica Deines-Evans (Mike) of Henderson, NV; a sister, Judi Klassen of Fort Collins, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Ann Spence; a sister, Gloria Weaver; a brother, Merle "Lew" Spence, and her husband, Jack.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020