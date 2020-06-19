Patricia Ann "Patty" Price
1929 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" Ann Price

Fort Collins - Patricia A. (Patty) Price passed away June 16, 2020 at the age of 90 at Golden Peaks Nursing Facility.

Patty was born in Longmont, CO on September 1, 1929 to Laura and Cliff Price. She spent nearly 50 years helping her mother room and board multitudes of college boys and girls. After her mother died, she lived with several host families. For almost 30 years, her days were spent at Foothills Gateway, mainly in production and later in the retirement area.

She was a sweet, loving person. She outlived her father, mother; sister, Jean King; and brother, Jerald.

Patty is survived by her niece, Julie King and many cousins and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to Foothills Gateway in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive St., Ft. Collins, CO 80524.

A Private Service will be held, and Patty will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont, CO. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.




Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
