Patricia E. Godwin
Fort Collins - Patricia E. Godwin, formerly of Los Alamos, New Mexico died July 7, 2020. She was born January 10, 1939. She took greatest pride and joy in caring for her children and grandchildren and worked in several different capacities as a nurse over the years. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert P. Godwin, her children Alan R. Godwin and Dr. Susan K. Klingner, and her grandchildren Zachary T. and Molly A. Klingner. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice
or The Nature Conservancy.
to send condolences and for updates regarding a Celebration of Life service which will be available through Zoom.