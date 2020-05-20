|
|
Patricia Elizabeth Graham, Ph.D
Patricia Elizabeth Graham, Ph.D., born July 17, 1943 Denver, Colorado, died at 76 years on May 11, 2020 from long-term medical issues. She obtained her master's degree in agricultural and natural resource economics in 1980 and her PhD. in economics from Colorado State University in 1988. While living in Fort Collins to attend CSU, she owned and operated a small bed and breakfast called "The Duck Inn" near the campus. She is survived by nephews and nieces, plus several great nieces and nephews as well as cousins. Online memorial service will be held through Family of Christ Presbyterian Church, Greeley.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 20 to May 24, 2020