Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Elizabeth Graham Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Elizabeth Graham Ph.D. Obituary
Patricia Elizabeth Graham, Ph.D

Patricia Elizabeth Graham, Ph.D., born July 17, 1943 Denver, Colorado, died at 76 years on May 11, 2020 from long-term medical issues. She obtained her master's degree in agricultural and natural resource economics in 1980 and her PhD. in economics from Colorado State University in 1988. While living in Fort Collins to attend CSU, she owned and operated a small bed and breakfast called "The Duck Inn" near the campus. She is survived by nephews and nieces, plus several great nieces and nephews as well as cousins. Online memorial service will be held through Family of Christ Presbyterian Church, Greeley.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 20 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -