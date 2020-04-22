|
Patricia Kay Fuqua
Fort Collins - Patty passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at her home. She was born in Elm Creek, Nebraska on May 9, 1937. She moved to Fort Collins when she was 11 and lived here 66 years. She also lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming for a few years when first married. While attending the 16th birthday party of a friend, she met Richard Fuqua. They fell in love and married on December 24, 1953 in Fort Collins. As a young woman she raised 2 children and supported her husband's efforts, as he starting his own business. She enjoyed trips to the lake and having friends over. Her many travels included cruises, a trip to Italy with childhood friend Shirley Glenn, touring Japan and Europe with her husband. Patty loved puzzles, games and mysteries. She enjoyed starting her day doing kakuro and crossword puzzles and watching a couple game shows. Playing cards with her girlfriends brought her many afternoons of delight. Weekends included trips to Blackhawk and going to the dinner theater. She was an avid reader and could spend hours at Barnes and Noble having coffee and browsing the shelves for new mysteries. She is survived by her husband, Richard Fuqua; her children, Kevin (Sue Ellen) Fuqua, and Leslie (Reuben) Schmidt. Grandchildren; Karla Myers, Maggie (Josh) Hudson and Bob Adams. Great grandchildren; Kourtney, Danielle and Ellianne Myers, Caleb and Emma Hudson. Also, numerous brother and sisters-in-law. The viewing will be limited to immediate family only. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020