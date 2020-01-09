Services
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lea Barry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lea Barry Obituary
Patricia Lea Barry

Des Moines, IA - Patricia Lea Barry of Des Moines, IA, passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020, at age 77. She was born in Iowa on June 21, 1942, to Richard James Jose ("Dick") and Mary Elizabeth (Paschall) Jose. She graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1960.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary, and her husband, Fen. Patricia is survived by her son, Michael, daughter-in-law Cheryl Cho; her son, David, and daughter-in-law Karen Cho; and her son James and his partner Lea Yancey; her grandchildren Trevor Cho, Ryan Cho, Abby Cho, and Brianna Cho; and her many cousins.

A private celebration of life event will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent in memory of Patricia Barry to the , In Care of Adamson Life Celebration Home 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolence messages for the family at adamsoncares.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -