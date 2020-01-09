|
Patricia Lea Barry
Des Moines, IA - Patricia Lea Barry of Des Moines, IA, passed away on Saturday January 4, 2020, at age 77. She was born in Iowa on June 21, 1942, to Richard James Jose ("Dick") and Mary Elizabeth (Paschall) Jose. She graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1960.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary, and her husband, Fen. Patricia is survived by her son, Michael, daughter-in-law Cheryl Cho; her son, David, and daughter-in-law Karen Cho; and her son James and his partner Lea Yancey; her grandchildren Trevor Cho, Ryan Cho, Abby Cho, and Brianna Cho; and her many cousins.
A private celebration of life event will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent in memory of Patricia Barry to the , In Care of Adamson Life Celebration Home 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolence messages for the family at adamsoncares.com.
