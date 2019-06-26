|
Patricia (Patty) Lillian Keller Maynes
Fort Collins - Surrounded by her family and loving caregivers who fulfilled her forceful desire to "be at home", Patricia (Patty) Lillian Keller Maynes courageous, multi-year, struggle with diabetes and Parkinson's disease concluded on June 23rd. She was 81 years old.
Patty was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska. She grew up on a cattle ranch in the Nebraska Sandhills, and her heart remained on "the ranch" for the duration of her life. In the final stages of life, when she was often bedridden, Patty always kept a picture of the ranch as a centerpiece in her room where she could look at it and feel "at home."
Patty graduated from high school at University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska and attended Colorado State University.
Patty married Bernard Maynes on September 1st, 1957 and embarked on a honeymoon that included Devil's Tower, Old Faithful, and feeding a bear by hand. Patty and Bernard were an active part of their community in Julesburg, Colorado where they raised their three children before moving to Fort Collins, Colorado where they lived for more than forty years.
Patty was a proud homemaker who enjoyed providing meals for any number of friends her children might spontaneously invite over for dinner, sewing, attending her high school reunions, painting, pushing her grandkids in the stroller, playing cards, and using a clicker to add up her golf scores.
She is survived by her loving husband, and three children: Steve, Bob and Kay (Lance) Holter all of whom live in the Fort Collins area. She has two grandsons Max and Jack Holter. She is survived by two brothers Phillip (Alma) in Fort Collins and Robert (Kathy) in Valentine, Nebraska and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins on Friday, June 28, at 11:00am followed by a luncheon to celebrate Pat's life. The following day she will return to the ranch for a family ceremony to distribute her ashes. Memorial contributions in Pat Maynes honor made be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church for a memorial to be designated by the family at a later date.
Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com/obituaries to offer condolences, share a favorite memory of Pat and to review a pictorial tribute to her life.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 26 to June 30, 2019