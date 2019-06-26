Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Fort Collins, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Maynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lillian Keller (Patty) Maynes

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Patricia Lillian Keller (Patty) Maynes Obituary
Patricia (Patty) Lillian Keller Maynes

Fort Collins - Surrounded by her family and loving caregivers who fulfilled her forceful desire to "be at home", Patricia (Patty) Lillian Keller Maynes courageous, multi-year, struggle with diabetes and Parkinson's disease concluded on June 23rd. She was 81 years old.

Patty was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska. She grew up on a cattle ranch in the Nebraska Sandhills, and her heart remained on "the ranch" for the duration of her life. In the final stages of life, when she was often bedridden, Patty always kept a picture of the ranch as a centerpiece in her room where she could look at it and feel "at home."

Patty graduated from high school at University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska and attended Colorado State University.

Patty married Bernard Maynes on September 1st, 1957 and embarked on a honeymoon that included Devil's Tower, Old Faithful, and feeding a bear by hand. Patty and Bernard were an active part of their community in Julesburg, Colorado where they raised their three children before moving to Fort Collins, Colorado where they lived for more than forty years.

Patty was a proud homemaker who enjoyed providing meals for any number of friends her children might spontaneously invite over for dinner, sewing, attending her high school reunions, painting, pushing her grandkids in the stroller, playing cards, and using a clicker to add up her golf scores.

She is survived by her loving husband, and three children: Steve, Bob and Kay (Lance) Holter all of whom live in the Fort Collins area. She has two grandsons Max and Jack Holter. She is survived by two brothers Phillip (Alma) in Fort Collins and Robert (Kathy) in Valentine, Nebraska and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins on Friday, June 28, at 11:00am followed by a luncheon to celebrate Pat's life. The following day she will return to the ranch for a family ceremony to distribute her ashes. Memorial contributions in Pat Maynes honor made be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church for a memorial to be designated by the family at a later date.

Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com/obituaries to offer condolences, share a favorite memory of Pat and to review a pictorial tribute to her life.
Published in The Coloradoan from June 26 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now