Patrick Quint
Patrick Quint of Kasson, MN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Benson, MN. In his 43 years, Patrick survived a childhood kidney transplant, a rattlesnake bite, car accident, electrocution, collapsed lung, falling off a cliff, falling through the ice, being hit in the head with a rock, another kidney transplant, skin cancer, lyme disease, asthma, and getting lost in Idaho. He was taken by a sudden heart attack while out on a run.
Patrick was born on January 18, 1977 in Boston, MA to David and Penny (Younge) Quint. He married Ingvild Herfindahl in Benson, MN on July 21, 2001. Together they had 3 children: Anders, Hanna, and Torsten. Patrick received his undergraduate degree from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN and earned a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Florida in Gainesville. For the past 12 years, he worked as a researcher at the Mayo Clinic. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, acting and volunteering with the Mantorville Theatre Company, and traveling with his family.
Patrick is survived by his wife Ingvild Herfindahl of Kasson, MN; children Anders (16), Johanna (13), and Torsten (11) Herfindahl-Quint; parents David and Penny (Younge) Quint of Windsor, CO; brother Matt (wife Kandy) Quint of Annapolis, MD and sister McKenzie Murphy of Wellington, CO; in-laws Grant and Hege (Gabrielsen) Herfindahl of Benson, MN; brother-in-laws Reuben (wife Carrie) Herfindahl of River Falls, WI and Erland (wife Esther) Herfindahl of Brussels, Belgium; and 6 nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:30 Friday, June 12, 2020 at Czaplewski Funeral Home, 801 7th St SE in Kasson. The memorial service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 301 8th Ave NW in Kasson with Pastor Dave Efflandt officiating. Attendance at the service will be limited and masks will be required in guidance to Covid-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mantorville Theatre Company, St. John's Lutheran Church, or your favorite charity.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.