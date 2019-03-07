Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Allnutt Drake Chapel
Fort Collins, CO
Paul "P.K." Dean Koonce

Fort Collins - Paul Dean Koonce was born on October 13, 1948 to Paul and Claudie Koonce in Sandusky, Ohio. P.K. moved to Colorado in 1978. He worked for CSU for 18 years and later worked for the Four Seasons. P.K. is survived by his wife of 18 years, Ellen A. (Engel) Koonce; brothers, Bee Bryant of Mexico, Richard Koonce of Virginia, and Albert Koonce of Fort Collins CO.; and one sister, Paula Koonce of Sandusky OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and two brothers. A memorial service will be held 10:00 am on Friday March 8, 2019 at the Allnutt Drake Chapel in Fort Collins, followed by a reception in the Allnutt Reception Center. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019
