Paul Sperry



Loveland - Paul Sperry, 57, of Loveland, recently passed away. He was a Colorado native from Arvada and later moved to Fort Collins and then Loveland. He attended Colorado State University and later began his career in Ft. Collins. He was a sincere and kind hearted person. He loved animals and working with computers. He enjoyed camping and fishing too. He loved cheering on the Denver Broncos. But most of all, he loved his 2 boys very much, Ryan and Michael.



He is survived by his parents, Selma and Walter, sisters, (Theresa, Elizabeth and Paige), brothers (Matthew and Walter) and friends who cared and loved him.



He will be truly missed by all who loved him.



Condolences may be sent to Mt. Olivet.









