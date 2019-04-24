|
Paul W. Mielke, Jr.
Fort Collins - Paul W. Mielke, Jr., a resident of Fort Collins, CO since 1963, died here on April 20, 2019. He was born in St. Paul, MN on February 18, 1931, received a B.A. in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota in 1953 and served for four years as a meteorologist in the Air Force. He subsequently received a Master's in Mathematics from the University of Arizona and in 1963 received a Ph.D. in Biostatistics from the University of Minnesota. He joined the Department of Mathematics/Statistics/Computer at Colorado State University in early 1964 and taught Statistics there until his retirement as a Professor Emeritus in 2002. He continued to co-author several books and hundreds of scientific papers.
Favorite activities included times with his family, playing bridge with friends, singing Gilbert and Sullivan operettas and especially hiking in Switzerland every summer with friends, family and cows.
Paul is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Roberta (Bobbie) Robison Mielke, children William (Lisa) Mielke of Minneapolis, Emily (Stanten) Spear) of St. Paul, Lynn (Nicholas) Basila of Nashua, NH; grandchildren John, Brian and Alexander Spear, Kayla Marie and Rayna Mielke, Elena Basila; sisters Jeanette Gerritz and the late Elaine Wolman, brother Howard Mielke. A private family service will be held this summer in Minnesota.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 24, 2019