Paul Wesley Husted
Fort Collins - Date of Death: Friday January 3rd, 2020.
Survived by his nephew, Wesley V. Wyatt (Kelly) of Apex, North Carolina and niece, Elaine W. Johnson (Richie) of Garner, North Carolina as well as grandnephew, Paul and grandnieces, Casey, Erin, Charlotte and Allison.
Born 1928, Cedarville, New Jersey to Warren and Lillian Husted and sister, Charlotte.
Education: Davidson College, North Carolina 1945 - 1949, BS in Biology; University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine, 1949 - 1953 VMD degree; Angell Memorial Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts 1953- 1954, Small Animal Internship.
Career: United States Air Force (USAF) Veterinary Service; Commissioned First Lieutenant 1954, retired with rank of Colonel 1975.
Assignments: Veterinary Service, USAF Hospital, Wiesbaden, Germany (1955 - 1959); Chief of Veterinary Services, USAF Hospital, Loring Air Force Base (AFB), Maine (1959 - 1960); Chief of Veterinary Services, Military Working Dog Procurement & Training Center, Lackland AFB, Texas (1960 - 1967) & (1971 - 1975); College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Department of Clinical Sciences, Colorado State University - obtaining a Master of Science (MS) Degree (1967 - 1969); Chief of Veterinary Services, USAF Hospital, Clark AFB, Philippine Islands (1967 - 1971). During his military service, Dr. Husted received three Air Force commendation medals and the Legion of Merit.
Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Department of Clinical Sciences. Residency in Small Animal Medicine, 1976 - 1978; Assistant Professor, Administrative Head of Small Animal Medicine Service, 1979 - 1989.
During retirement years traveled extensively in pursuit of his interest in wildlife and the environment; performed volunteer work with the Earthwatch Institute and the Oceanic Society.
Memorial contributions may be made to One Cure, Colorado State University Foundation, P.O. Box 1870, Fort Collins, Colorado 80522-9800, or to the Food Bank for Larimer County, 5706 Wright Drive, Loveland, CO 80538-8840
A Memorial Gathering will be held May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526. For more details or to notify the family of your attendance, please contact Wesley Wyatt at [email protected]
