Paula Rae Tokunaga
Windsor - Paula Rae Tokunaga, 66, of Windsor, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home. She was born October 20, 1953 in Greeley to George and Fusaye Tokunaga.
Paula is survived by her husband, Marvin A. Reichert of Windsor; son, Corey Tokunaga-Reichert of Lone Tree, Colorado, mother, Fusaye Tokunaga of Greeley; sister, Stephanie Tokunaga-Scanlon of Greeley; and niece, Meghan Tokunaga-Scanlon (husband, Juan Torres Villaquiran).
She was preceded in death by her father, George Tokunaga in February 2016.
A Celebration of Life event will be taking place in a few weeks. Watch for the announcement with date, time and place.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020