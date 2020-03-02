Services
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 330-7301
Paula Rae Tokunaga


1953 - 2020
Paula Rae Tokunaga Obituary
Paula Rae Tokunaga

Windsor - Paula Rae Tokunaga, 66, of Windsor, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home. She was born October 20, 1953 in Greeley to George and Fusaye Tokunaga.

Paula is survived by her husband, Marvin A. Reichert of Windsor; son, Corey Tokunaga-Reichert of Lone Tree, Colorado, mother, Fusaye Tokunaga of Greeley; sister, Stephanie Tokunaga-Scanlon of Greeley; and niece, Meghan Tokunaga-Scanlon (husband, Juan Torres Villaquiran).

She was preceded in death by her father, George Tokunaga in February 2016.

A Celebration of Life event will be taking place in a few weeks. Watch for the announcement with date, time and place.

Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to view the full obituary and sign an online guestbook.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
