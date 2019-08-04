|
Pekka Juhani "Peter" Lahdenpera
Fort Collins - Pekka Juhani "Peter" Lahdenpera of Fort Collins, Colorado, a five-time Olympian in biathlon and cross country and co-founder of the Alpine Haus sporting goods stores passed away on July 3, 2019. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com for a full obituary.
A private memorial service will be held by family members at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Peter's name to www.teamusa.org/us-biathlon.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 4, 2019