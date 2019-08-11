|
Penny Lynn Lovely-Philippe
Fort Collins - Born February 8, 1952, in Denver, Colorado and passed away unexpectedly August 3, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was the daughter of Colorado pioneer families and a proud graduate of Denver University; graduating alongside her late mother, Dorothy Jamison Lovely. Later becoming one of the first women owner/operators in the scrap industry in Columbine Iron and Metal, a company founded by her late father, Norman "Swede" Lovely. Overcoming Stage 4 Breast Cancer Penny took not one day for granted: showing kindness, generosity, selflessness, and a larger than life personality. She never knew a stranger, made and impact on countless lives, and will be sorely missed by many friends. She is survived by her son, Trevor Philippe and daughter, Talya Philippe; both of Frisco, Colorado.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at 4014 South Lemay Ave #11 Fort Collins, CO 80525. In Lieu of flowers please make all donations to: Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019