Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
4014 South Lemay Ave #11
Fort Collins, CO
Penny Lynn Lovely-Philippe


1952 - 2019
Penny Lynn Lovely-Philippe Obituary
Penny Lynn Lovely-Philippe

Fort Collins - Born February 8, 1952, in Denver, Colorado and passed away unexpectedly August 3, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was the daughter of Colorado pioneer families and a proud graduate of Denver University; graduating alongside her late mother, Dorothy Jamison Lovely. Later becoming one of the first women owner/operators in the scrap industry in Columbine Iron and Metal, a company founded by her late father, Norman "Swede" Lovely. Overcoming Stage 4 Breast Cancer Penny took not one day for granted: showing kindness, generosity, selflessness, and a larger than life personality. She never knew a stranger, made and impact on countless lives, and will be sorely missed by many friends. She is survived by her son, Trevor Philippe and daughter, Talya Philippe; both of Frisco, Colorado.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at 4014 South Lemay Ave #11 Fort Collins, CO 80525. In Lieu of flowers please make all donations to: Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019
