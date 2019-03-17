Services
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Perla Sodusta Bechtold Obituary
Perla Sodusta Bechtold

Fort Collins - Perla Sodusta Bechtold passed away in her home the morning of March 13th after a three-year struggle with cancer. She is survived by her daughters, Irene and Nikki, and her three grandchildren. Perla will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memory Garden in Fort Collins. A funeral mass will be held on March 21st at 11:30 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Prayer services and viewings will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home March 18th through March 20th at 6 pm. Visit resthavencolorado.com to view the full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan on Mar. 17, 2019
