Peter A. Ladanyi
Greeley - Dr. Peter A. Ladanyi, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Greeley, Colorado. Dr. Ladanyi was born on March 29, 1938 in Budapest, Hungary to Anton and Zsuzsanna Ladanyi.
Peter lived in Budapest throughout World War II and endured the communist oppression of the country until 1956. At age 19 he was a freedom fighter in the short-lived Hungarian revolution. He narrowly escaped with his life to Austria and was able to emigrate to the United States where he made a new life as a free man. With no knowledge of the English language he was able to work his way through college and earn a BS degree from the University of Colorado and later a MS and Phd at Colorado State University. He married Marilyn Sprang and had two sons, Peter II and Paul. Peter was an avid sailor, swimmer, tennis player, and skier. He loved Colorado and would continually remark how he could never live anywhere else in the world. He was an entrepreneur and started several small businesses in Fort Collins. He was an accomplished scientist and held patents for toothpaste and mouthwash.
Peter leaves behind his two sons, Peter and Paul, a sister, Dr. Katharina Rottenthaler, a niece, Dr. Edina Rottenthaler, and companion and partner, Sandra Yoshida.
Funeral services will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 300 W. Mountain Ave., Ft. Collins, CO 80521 on Friday, September 6, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 25, 2019