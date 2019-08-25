Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Joseph's Catholic Church,
300 W. Mountain Ave.,
Ft. Collins, , CO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ladanyi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter A. Ladanyi


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter A. Ladanyi Obituary
Peter A. Ladanyi

Greeley - Dr. Peter A. Ladanyi, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Greeley, Colorado. Dr. Ladanyi was born on March 29, 1938 in Budapest, Hungary to Anton and Zsuzsanna Ladanyi.

Peter lived in Budapest throughout World War II and endured the communist oppression of the country until 1956. At age 19 he was a freedom fighter in the short-lived Hungarian revolution. He narrowly escaped with his life to Austria and was able to emigrate to the United States where he made a new life as a free man. With no knowledge of the English language he was able to work his way through college and earn a BS degree from the University of Colorado and later a MS and Phd at Colorado State University. He married Marilyn Sprang and had two sons, Peter II and Paul. Peter was an avid sailor, swimmer, tennis player, and skier. He loved Colorado and would continually remark how he could never live anywhere else in the world. He was an entrepreneur and started several small businesses in Fort Collins. He was an accomplished scientist and held patents for toothpaste and mouthwash.

Peter leaves behind his two sons, Peter and Paul, a sister, Dr. Katharina Rottenthaler, a niece, Dr. Edina Rottenthaler, and companion and partner, Sandra Yoshida.

Funeral services will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 300 W. Mountain Ave., Ft. Collins, CO 80521 on Friday, September 6, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.