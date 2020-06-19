Philip James Carpenter
Philip James Carpenter, age 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, following a brave battle against Parkinson's Disease. Born March 20, 1945, in Clinton, IA he was the son of the late James and Mildred Carpenter. Phil graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, WY, and attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO where he studied Forestry.
Phil married the love of his life, Mary Wallace Carpenter, on August 30, 1969, in Idaho Springs, CO. They spent 48 wonderful years together. He was a dedicated husband who always put Mary first. He was gentle, compassionate, and never forgot their anniversary.
Phil was most proud of his role as a father. He raised 2 sons, Jim and Brian Carpenter, and doted on his only daughter, Alison Sipe. He never failed to provide love, support, and the perfect "dad-joke." His children will never forget his infectious laughter and the way he smiled with his sky-blue eyes.
Phil loved being called grandpa by his 4 grandchildren: Ethan, Jackson, Bailey, and Meredith. He took every opportunity to attend basketball games, tell a great story, spoil them with candy, and cuddle during impromptu nap times.
As the supervisor of Grandview and Roselawn Cemeteries, Phil put people at ease with his friendly and sincere demeanor. He retired in 2010 after more than 30 years of dedicated service to the City of Fort Collins, CO.
Phil's white beard, jolly chuckle, and love of cookies made him the perfect Santa Claus. He found great joy in bringing the magic of Christmas to children. He didn't just play Santa, he WAS Santa!
Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, his sons, Todd and Brian, and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his son, Jim (Missy), his daughter, Alison (Kasey), his 4 grandchildren, his siblings, Bill, Patty, Marla, and Vicky. He will be forever remembered by his numerous friends and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phil's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1533&np=true
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.