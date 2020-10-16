1/1
Phillis Jean Keslin
Phillis Jean Keslin

Fort Collins - On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Phillis Jean Keslin, loving wife and grandmother passed away at the age of 79.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Raymond Keslin; children: Phillip Keslin (Nancy), Janet Ritz (Grant); and grandchildren: Caitlin, Brighton, Courtney, Mackenzie, Austin and Ainsley; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her loving parents, Harve and Ester Wakefield; and her brothers, Jimmy, Lonnie and Mikell Wakefield.

Phillis worked for the federal government as a contract administrator for 30 years. While working full time she obtained a BS from the University of Texas. She managed the contracts related to Air Force One and was honored appropriately upon retirement. Outside of work, Phillis was a devout catholic who enjoyed crafting with her church group, painting, traveling, playing games with friends and tending to her garden.

Due to Covid-19 and Phillis' wishes no funeral service will be held. On Sunday, January 17th a mass will be dedicated to Phillis' memory and candles will be lit at the Catholic Church in her honor on November 29th.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors who cared for Phillis. She was so grateful for their care and concern. If you wish to leave your condolences the Allnutt Funeral Home website is available.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
