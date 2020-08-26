1/1
Phyllis M. Gebhardt
Phyllis M. Gebhardt

Fort Collins - Phyllis M. Gebhardt, age 89, left us on August 20, 2020. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 36 years, Albert Gebhardt; daughters Judy (Yost) Schmidt (Jim) and Pam (Yost) Vincent (Graham), son Steve Yost (Myra); step-daughters April Hyman (Kenny), Elizabeth Smith (Doug), Christie Paige (Russell) and Sunny Jo Gebhardt (Rich); grandchildren Julia Schmidt, Becky Yost, Jamie Yost and Michael Yost; and her brother Carl Anderson of Butte Montana.

Al and Phyllis spent more than 40 years together, eloping to get married on February 29, 1984. They enjoyed golfing and traveling in their retirement. The world was a better place with our loving, vibrant and spitfire of a matriarch in it. We want to thank our Mom and Grandma for giving us the example to mold our lives. She was the soul of our family and will live in our hearts always. We can never thank her enough for her love, the good memories, and all she has done for us and taught us. She is loved and will be missed endlessly. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com to leave a memory or condolence for the family.




Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vessey Funeral Service - Fort Collins
2649 E Mulberry St., A-1
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-5065
