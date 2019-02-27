|
Phyllis Marjorie Ring
Fort Collins -
Phyllis Marjorie Ring, 91, died peacefully on February 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Village.
Phyllis was born on June 25, 1927, in Rockford, Illinois. She married Gaylord Franklin Ring in 1948 and together they raised 6 children. The family moved with Woodward Governor to Fort Collins in 1968 where Phyllis spent the rest of her life.
Phyllis was always a lover of words, books and music. She had an extra special place in her heart for children and animals.
Phyllis was a life-long member of the Presbyterian church. She devoted years of volunteer service through her church and community.
As a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Phyllis will be remembered most for her unconditional love for her family.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord, and 2 sons, Brian and Scott. She is survived by her children; Shelley (Richard) Aust, Nancy (David) Andrews, Tyler Ring, Susan (Milton) Berger, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Good Samaritan Village, 508 W. Trilby Rd., Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Timnath Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019