Priscilla Anne Barela
Fort Collins - Priscilla Anne Barela peacefully went to meet Our Savior on November 30, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones. Priscilla Anne Aragon was born September 4, 1944 to Martin and Louise Aragon in Fort Collins, Colorado. Priscilla grew up going to Holy Family Church and School and graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1961. As a little girl she loved spending her days swimming at City Park Pool, playing with paper dolls and visiting her Grandpa. She had fond memories of her youth and being raised by her parents; they instilled the Faith and Love that she carried with her throughout her life. Priscilla married Frank Barela, on November 14, 1964. She worked at Poudre Valley Hospital and then stayed home to raise their kids, Carrie, Scott and Leslie. She also worked in her parents' business for many years. Priscilla was very active in her faith, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, attending daily Mass and graduating from Catholic Biblical School in 1996. She knew her Eternal Life was bound to her works here on earth. Priscilla was full of life. She loved her family and spending time with them. Making memories and continuing traditions were important to her. She loved to travel, her favorite trip being a visit to Rome, Italy; where she had an audience with Pope John Paul II. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Barela; her parents, Martin and Louise Aragon, and her father and mother in law, Manuel and Mary Barela. She is survived by three children, Carrie (Andre L.) Johnson, Scott (Mary) Barela, and Leslie Barela; and seven grandchildren, Christopher Barela, Olivia Johnson, Anthony Barela, Martin Johnson, Andre F. Johnson, Jalen Johnson and Jacob Johnson. One brother, Dave (Marlene) Aragon. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at the Allnutt Drake Chapel, Fort Collins. A Rosary will follow at 6:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Collins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fort Collins Elk's Lodge. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019