|
|
R. Efton Foster
Fort Collins - R Efton Foster, 75, of Fort Collins, CO went home to be with his Savior April 6, 2019. Efton was born in Colorado Springs, CO on May 10, 1943 to Raymond and Mildred Foster. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1961, immediately enlisting in the Air Force, serving 4 years. He was employed 26 years at IBM followed by 14 years operating IHS Mini Excavating.
He married Norma Walston in 1961 and together they had Mike (Lisa) Foster and Sabrina (Jared) Anderson. They were married 18 years, living in Longmont, CO and Big Spring, TX. During these years he was involved in Lions Club, PTA, Jeep Club, coaching youth baseball, and recreational CB radio.
In 1980 Efton married Karen Knorr Evans. During their nearly 39 years together they built an Amway business and an excavating business, were very involved in church and Bible studies, and faithfully followed their children's and grandchildren's activities. Their children are April Evans (Jesse) Myers, Dodie Lang (Stacey Burns), Jediah (Crystal) Foster.
Efton loved. He loved Jesus, he loved people, and he loved to give, give, give! He loved popcorn, cars, naps, breakfast with friends, ice cream, heavy equipment, Estes Park, going to the races at Colorado National Speedway, road trips, chicken fried steak, whisking Karen away, dancing, tractor pulls, and cinnamon rolls. His family was truly his pride and joy and he took every opportunity to talk about his children and his 20 grandchildren: Venessa and Devin Foster and Wyatt Cross; Blaine and Trey Anderson; Naomi, Karina, Caleb, Charity, Benjamin, Johanna, Samuel, Seth, Lillian, Levi, and Ella Myers; Savanna, Kylie, Landon, and Josie Foster.
Efton was preceded in death by his parents and eldest sister Barbara Collister. He is survived by sister Betty (John) Struthers, brother-in-law Neal Collister, sister-in-law Helen Keim, many nieces and nephews, Karen, his children, his grandchildren, and a wealth of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at SouthGate Church, 6541 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alpha Center or Little Lights Homes Orphanage (check payable to SouthGate Church/memo: Little Lights.)
Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019