Ralph Kotich
Fort Collins - Ralph Kotich passed away on March 4th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Evening prayer service will be held at Bohlender Funeral Chapel on March 11th at 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church on March 12th at 2:00 PM, Father Joe Hartman presiding.
Ralph was born on August 13th, 1928 to Mary Drobnitch and Anthony Kotich on a farm near Eaton, Colorado. He attended elementary school in Eaton until the family moved to Fort Collins in 1938. In 1953 he married Marilyn D. Flagg. They were blessed with four daughters; Kim (Bill) Agnew, Diana (Michael) Gittlein, Sheri (Kris) McAuliffe, Linda (Larry) Binder, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Ralph graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1946. He was an Honor Alumni of FCHS. He graduated from Colorado A&M with a B.S. degree in Animal Science in 1950. He was an active SAE, Livestock Club Member, and Livestock Judging Team member. He began his professional career with the Colorado State University Cooperative Extension Service in 1950. He served as CSU Extension Agent in Mesa, Costilla, and Las Animas County, until 1961. Received a graduate degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1958. In 1961 Ralph moved his family to Fort Collins and he became the CSU Extension State Conservationist. He served in that capacity until 1972 when he became a CSU Extension District Director. In 1981 he became CSU Extension Program Director for Agriculture and Natural Resources. He retired in 1985 after 35 years with the Colorado State University Extension Service. During his tenure he receive many state and national professional awards, such as the USDA Superior Service Award in Washington D.C. He was an active member of many State and National organizations, and served them in office and as a board member. He was named a Fellow in the Soil Conservation Society of America.
Since his retirement in 1985, Marilyn, Ralph and family traveled to many wonderful locations near and far. He loved to spend special time with his family. He remained active with the National Association of Retired Federal Employees at the local and state level. He was also active with the CSU Alumni Association. Ralph had a lifelong love for the out of doors, he loved to hunt and fish, travel in the west, stay in tune with modern agriculture, and was an enthusiastic gardener. He loved sports, was an avid sports fan of grandchildren, and Colorado State University Athletics. In 2018 Marilyn and Ralph celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Ralph is survived by his wife Marilyn, four daughters, four sons-in-law, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary, Father Anthony, and brother Albert. He will be missed by many. We love and miss you Ralphie, Dad, and Grandpa.
The family would like to thank the staff at Centre Rehab and Pathways Hospice who took excellent care of him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , "The Flight of a Thousand Paper Cranes" Fundraiser directed by Linda Kotich Binder, Saint Joseph Catholic Church, or CSU, Animal Science Department in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel-121 W. Olive St., Ft. Collins, CO 80524. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2019