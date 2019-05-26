|
Ralph Ravenschlag
Fort Collins - On July 25, 1938, Ralph was born in Hinsdale, Illinois to Alfred G. Ravenschlag and Wilhelmine Mietenkotte Ravenschlag. He attended school in Downer's Grove, Illinois.
After graduation from Downers Grove North High School in 1957, he attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. He met the love of his life, Cheryl Wright, while attending WIU. On June 8, 1963, the two were married, leading to 55 years of adventures, children and grandchildren.
Ralph graduated with a double major in Physical Education and Social Studies in 1963. That fall he began teaching 8th grade and coaching all boys' sports at Colchester, Illinois. After two years there he enrolled at Colorado State University to pursue a Master's Degree in Physical Education. Following his studies, he took a job with Poudre School District teaching physical education in the mountain schools of Larimer County. During his years in the District he also taught physical education at Washington Elementary, Laporte Ave. Elementary, Mountain View, and Riffenburgh Elementary.
He entered administration as Director of Physical Activities for Poudre School District. After two years, he missed teaching so much that he returned to the classroom, this time as a 5th grade teacher at Bauder Elementary until Johnson Elementary opened. He moved to Johnson, also as a 5th grade teacher, and taught there until retirement in 1994 after 30 years of teaching.
Ralph's passion for teaching and his students showed every day of his career, bringing his classroom to life with his imagination, humor and ability to connect with his students. Ralph was rewarded regularly with past students staying in touch and sharing their appreciation for the inspiration he provided them as a teacher and friend.
During their 54 years in Colorado, Ralph and Cheryl climbed 25 of the 50 fourteen-thousand-foot peaks in Colorado and Mt. Whitney in California.
For the last ten years Ralph and Cheryl spent winters in Rio Verde, AZ enjoying many outdoor activities in the Verde Valley. Ralph continued his physical fitness by lifting weights and cycling 30 miles a day into his 80th year.
Ralph passed from this life on May 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cheryl; son, Eric, wife Lynn, children, Eva, Olivia, and Cole; daughter, Gretchen, husband Matt Smith, children, Ellie and Katrin; son, Kurt, wife Phoebe, children, Josie, Willy and Nori.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Gerhard Ravenschlag. For additional information on Ralph Ravenschlag, visit the Bohlender Funeral Chapel website.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life open house will be held July 10, 4pm - 7pm in the Agave Room above the Rio Grande Restaurant, 149 W. Mountain Ave, Fort Collins. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences and read the full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 26, 2019