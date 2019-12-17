Services
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
1951 - 2019
Fort Collins - Ramona "Monie" Roybal went home to be with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on December 13, 2019. Monie was born on April 28, 1951 in Fort Collins to Juan and Fidelia Garcia; the youngest of twelve. Throughout her life Monie was an amazing mother, wife, sister, friend and confidant. She touched so many lives working in the office at Lincoln Middle School in Fort Collins for over 20 years. Monie was always there to listen, comfort, support and do anything she could to help any person in need. She loved fiercely and unconditionally; especially her two sons, Bodie and Devin. Monie was a bright light - we will all miss her tortillas and green chili, but most of all we will miss her laugh, her dancing and her beautiful soul.

Monie is survived by her two sons, Bodie and Devin Roybal, 8 brothers and sisters, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 3 siblings.

Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel with a Rosary to follow at 5:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday December 21, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in honor of Monie to in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Fort Collins, CO 80524. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
