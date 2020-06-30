Ramona Moreno
Greeley - Ramona Moreno, 92, of Greeley, passed away on June 19, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. She was born to Julio and Sarah (Solis) Reyna on July 15, 1927 in Valentine, Texas.
On September 5, 1947 Ramona married Jack Moreno in Alamogordo, NM and moved to Greeley where they made their home and raised their family.
Ramona enjoyed gardening and embroidering pillow cases and doilies. She loved being outside and enjoyed drives to the mountains. Above all, she loved and adored her family. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her children, Jack Moreno, Sylvia Buck, Yolanda Huff and Dan Moreno; grandchildren, Jamie (Lynne) Buck, Monica Rossow, Martin (Kristi) Moreno, Christie Drovdal, Clint Huff, Troy Moreno, Jessica (Jake) Owsley and Zack (Bernadette) Buck; 21 great grandchildren; siblings, Julio Reyna, Juan Reyna, Enemencio Reyna, Adan Reyna, Joe Reyna, Ernesto Reyna, Soila Perez and Dalia Wells.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband; grandchild, Ina; her parents; siblings, Stanley, Miguel, Lydia, Anmas, Enentio and Israel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution in Ramona's name can be made to Alzheimer's Association in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Ramona's family, www.adamsoncares.com
Life Celebration Visitation was held on June 30, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.