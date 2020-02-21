|
Ramsey M. Groves
Fort Collins - Ramsey M. Groves passed away peacefully February 14, 2020 in Ft. Collins, CO. Ramsey was born June 24, 1926 and was 93 when he passed. As he liked to say, he was born in "plain view" - Plainview, Texas that is. He served in the Army Air Corp from 1944-46 and was a WWII veteran. He met his wife Nancy Warwick during his under-grad studies at Texas Tech. They married in May 1948. Ramsey had an extensive teaching career in Vocational Agriculture. He began his career teaching high school Ag in Cuba, NM then on to Floyd, NM. Shortly after they moved to Anthony NM where he taught for over 10 years at Gadsden High School. After obtaining his PHD at Ohio State University he secured a position with NM State University. In 1969 he and his family moved to Ft. Collins where he would teach and retire from CSU.
Upon retiring Ramsey and Nan spent their free time seeing the country in their RV. They traveled from Alaska to Mexico and California to New York. He also enjoyed catering small events, gardening and was an avid birder.
Ramsey and Nan had three children Kay, Beverly and Scott. In his later years he enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Kay (Beden) and Beverly (Wright) and preceded in death by his wife, Nancy and son, Scott.
Memorial service will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Allnutt Drake Chapel. If attending please drop the family a message at [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ramsey's name to Feed the Children Organization in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526. Family and friends may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020