Renee Lopez
Loveland - Renée Lopez, a longtime resident of Loveland, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 7 at McKee Medical Center at the age of 55.
Born in California, Renée graduated from Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado in 1982. She was the drum section leader for the marching band, as well as a member of several other jazz bands. Afterwards, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Growth and Development from Colorado State University. Renée went on to work with troubled and abused children and women in various group homes in the Loveland and Fort Collins area.
Renée and her husband John were well-known Broncos team super fans, earning the nicknames of "Broncos Queen and Broncos King" at the home games. She was a woman of compassion, known throughout her life as someone with great love for others - her husband of 32 years, her family, and even total strangers, such her fellow game fans and the recipients of her organ donation decision. Renée always maintained her love came from the Author of love Himself, Jesus Christ, in whom she had placed her faith.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy (Lane) Hertz, and her sister, Joy Garza. She is survived by her husband, John Lopez; her father, Raymond Hertz (Sue); her sisters Melinda Anderson (Paul) and Audrey Hertz (Rich); her niece Désirée Ortega and nephew, Antonio Garza, and brother-in-law, Francisco Garza. Memorial gifts may be made to the Fort Collins Rescue Mission or Larimer County Humane Society websites.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019