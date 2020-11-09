Reuel Yancey Rolston
Fort Collins - Reuel Yancey Rolston passed peacefully October 29, 2020 and leaves a legacy of grace for all who knew him. Born May 12, 1943 in McGaheysville, Virginia to Ben F. and Lelia Rolston. He was an all-around high school athlete and debate team member and earned a prestigious appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. While at the Academy he met his future bride, Donna Jaffee Rolston. After graduating from the Academy in 1965, Reuel went to Georgetown University to earn his Masters in Economics. He then began his pilot training and proudly served his country as a Captain flying F4 fighter planes in the Vietnam War. After his time in the Air Force he moved to Fort Collins and worked in real estate before beginning his career at Eastman Kodak until his retirement. Reuel devoted his spare time to serving others through projects with his church, his children's schools, his neighborhood, his Sertoma service organization, the United Way, the Fort Collins Library, the Veteran's Plaza of Northern Colorado, and cheering for his Denver Broncos and CSU Rams. His granddaughters filled his heart with love and joy and he filled theirs in the same way. Reuel is survived by his wife Donna, his daughter Jane Howard and her husband David, his son Randall, and his beloved granddaughters Anna Howard, Marie Howard, and Erin Rolston. Reuel will be remembered for his kind service to all and would want everyone who knew him to do something kind for someone else today. Reuel will be honored in a private service at the United States Air Force Academy on November 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We are grateful to the Centre Avenue Health and Rehab for the loving care they provided to Reuel. In lieu of flowers, our family asks that donations be sent to CancerCare, Pathways Hospice, or Samaratin's Purse US Disaster Relief in honor of Reuel, in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO. 80526. You may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com
