Or Copy this URL to Share

Rhonda Wolschlager



Rhonda Wolschlager passed away July 22, 2020 in her home after a five year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She is survived by her husband Gordon, and two sons Seth and Jared. For more information please visit the Bohlender Funeral Home website obituary section.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store