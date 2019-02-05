|
Richard Allen "Dick" Miller
Fort Collins - Richard "Dick" Miller, 72, passed away January 31, 2019 in Fort Collins.
Dick was born October 5, 1946 in Fort Collins to Edward A. and Kathryn Haas Miller. He graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1964.
He was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran. He retired from R.C. Heath Construction after 27 years as a Superintendent. Since retirement, Dick became involved in Realities for Children, which held a special place in his heart. He also was an avid outdoorsman, sportsman and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister-n-law, Kay Miller.
Dick is survived by: spouse, Susie Soderberg Miller; son, Dustin L. Miller (Connie); daughter, Angie D. Pool (Jo'el); brothers, Edward E. Miller (Charlotte) and Jack Miller; sisters, Georgia Wegner (Manny) and Kathy Henggeler (Mike); six grandchildren; two great grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Dick on Sunday, March 3 at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 West Prospect Road, Fort Collins CO 80526, from 1:00-3:00 pm.
The family requests donations to Realities for Children or any kid's in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W Drake Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80526.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019