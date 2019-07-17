|
Richard (Dick) Arlin Friend
Fort Collins - Richard (Dick) Arlin Friend, 87, from Fort Collins, passed away May 7, 2019, at PVH, following a heart attack. Cremation was completed.
Born in Lusk, WY, December 7, 1932, to Wilbur (Bud) and Onalene (Schneider) Friend, and a step-father, Charles Fisher, from Weston, Nebraska. At age 3, he moved to California and enjoyed the sunny beaches, until, age 7, where he moved to Fort Collins, and remained.
Growing up, Richard enjoyed hiking, fishing and hanging out with the Loetz family.
Richard attended local schools and graduated from FCHS in 1951. He then enlisted in the Navy(51-55). He was on board the USS Diachenko ship during the Korean War. He had the honor to guard, protect and transport his Captain from ship-to-shore as necessary, and enjoyed his time in Japan.
Richard married his life-long friend, Betty Loetz, June 2, 1957, enjoying each other's company, 25 days shy, of 63 years. They raised four daughter's in this marriage; Karen, Lee, Kristy and Kelly.
Richard worked for Herb Bowles, building armatures for Forney's, until 1957, when he began his career at Steele's Market. From 1957-1999, he worked at the Oak, Mountain and Drake stores, spending most of his 42 years at the Mountain store. He was known by his customer's and co-workers as; helpful, friendly, reliable, humorous and a valid asset to the community.
Retirement brought more family time; teaching grandkids to fish, fly tying, camping, family BBQ's, traveling to visit family and garage sales. He also was an avid coin collector, latch-hook rug maker and the ultimate handyman and mechanic.
Survivor's include his beloved wife, Betty, 4 daughter's, 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 brother-in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Steven Dunnum.
A Celebration Of Life will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 11am, at the picnic tables at City Park, for a potluck. Feel free to bring side dishes, deserts, salads, or just yourselves.
Published in The Coloradoan from July 17 to July 21, 2019