Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Meadowlark Church of Christ
2810 Meadowlark Ave
View Map
Fort Collins - On March 7, 2019, the angels came to take Richard home. He left this world knowing Jesus would be there to welcome him. Richard's family was with him at the end. Richard was born February 26, 1962 in Broken Bow, Nebraska. The family moved to Grand Island, Nebraska in 1967. He attended school there. The family moved to Fort Collins in 1972, and returned to Grand Island in 1974, for five years. In 1979, the family returned to Fort Collins to stay. Richard graduated Poudre High in 1980. Richard always loved working on cars. He worked at Markley Motors for 22 years as a Collision Technician. Richard was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August of 2016. He fought very hard to the end. He is survived by his parents Merlin and Bernice, his brothers Darrell (Peggy) and Robert (Shantel), one nephew Jeff, one niece Sheila, and his sweetheart Laurie Clark. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, several aunts and uncles and a special little nephew, Christopher. Richard was a member of the Church of Christ and attended Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Bellvue, Colorado. Richard was a member of the Northern AMC Club. He collected a lot of eagle cars plus other cars and trucks. He was loved by ALL. The family would like to thank all who took care of Richard; the doctors and nurses at the Cancer Center and Poudre Valley Hospital. A special thanks to Accent Hospice and Nurse Cheryl. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 1-4 pm at Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St, A-1, 80524. A celebration of life will be 1 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Meadowlark Church of Christ, 2810 Meadowlark Ave, 80526. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Cancer Center in Fort Collins or Mountain States Childrens Home in Longmont and made sent c/o Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St., A-1, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80524. Please leave share condolences with the family at www.VesseyFuneralService.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on Mar. 10, 2019
