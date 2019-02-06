|
|
Richard E. Guest, Ph.D.
Fort Collins - Richard E. Guest, 74, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Rd., Fort Collins.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am with visitation at 9:00am on Friday, February 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover St., Fort Collins.
Interment and graveside will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Fort Collins.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019