|
|
Richard Gossard
Fort Collins - Richard Gossard, age 76, passed away at Anschutz Medical Campus in Denver on Friday, April 5th, 2019 due to complications following cancer surgery. Rick, an only child, was born in Hagerstown, Maryland, to Viola Thompson. He was raised by his mother and maternal grandmother, Margaret Redmond.
He is survived by his wife, Suzi of Fort Collins,CO; his sons, Brandon Gossard and fiancee Rachel of Westminster, CO; Justin and Katy Gossard of Fort Collins; and his daughter, Shannon Gossard of Bellvue, CO. He is also survived by his beloved newborn granddaughter, Rowyn Grace, of Fort Collins, CO, and a cousin, Patty Griffin of Warren, OH.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Rick touched are invited to attend his memorial service on Friday, April 26th, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7755 Greenstone Trail, Fort Collins, 80525 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow at the Gossard residence to reminisce, grieve and support each other, and of course, drink a glass of Riesling in his honor.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Fort Collins Salvation Army, one of Rick's favorite charities. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to view the full obituary and to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 21, 2019