Richard Joseph ReeseRichard Joseph Reese aka "Rippin Rick" age 54, died on October 24th, 2020 in Fort Collins, CO. Richard was born in Lincoln, NE September 8, 1966 to Edith I. "Edie" (Polak) Reese and Richard I. Reese of Wahoo, NE. He was raised in Fort Collins, CO from the age of four where he remained a resident until the time of his death.To read full obituary, memorial celebration service and GoFundMe information https://www.goesfuneralcare.com/obituaries/Richard-Reese-6/