Richard Jude Mylott
Fort Collins - Richard Jude Mylott, age 79, passed away on September 10, 2020, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Richard is survived by his wife, Rosalie, of Fort Collins; his sister Maureen Mylott, a Sister of Charity, of Convent Station, N.J., daughter Janet Mylott, of Fort Collins, her husband Michael and their daughters Anna, Mae and Grace Strzepek; daughter Colleen Mylott and her husband Jeffrey Goldberg of Longmont, Colorado; and son Richard P. Mylott, of Denver, his wife Claire and their daughters Meghan and Katie.
Richard was born on May 5, 1941, in Jersey City, N.J., to parents Richard and Mildred Mylott. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in South Amboy, N.J., and with honors from Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J. He worked for many years in New York City as an Advertising Executive and resided in Old Bridge and Little Silver, N.J., before moving to Colorado to enjoy the West with his loving family.
Richard was a devoted son, husband, brother, father and grandfather. He married his beloved wife Rosalie in 1964 and the couple had four children together, including Judith Mylott, who died in infancy.
Richard was a social, active man of faith who was involved in the Catholic church for the majority of his life. He enjoyed traveling across the American West, history, literature, classical music, the Green Bay Packers, outdoor recreation, fine food and the company of his children and grandchildren. His family and friends will always remember him as intelligent, generous and kind.
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, with a burial at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins. Father Joseph Toledo will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Richard's life. Donations can be sent to St. Jude Hospital by visiting www.fundraising.stjude.org
, selecting "Find a Participant" and searching "Mylott".
Please visit goesfuneralcare.com
for links to the service online and to share condolences with the family.