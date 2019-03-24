|
Richard Larry Eversole
Fort Collins - On Saturday, March 16th, 2019, Richard Larry Eversole passed away from Alzheimer's at age 68. He was surrounded by his wife, daughter, and sister, and passed peacefully. Ric was born on November 27th, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, to Theodore Richard and Flora Nelle Morge Eversole. Ric was raised in Terre Haute, Indiana with his parents and sister, Pamela Anderson. He studied Accounting and Marketing at Indiana State University, and then moved to Plymouth, Indiana for a short time after graduation. Ric then moved to Tucson, Arizona to pursue his Master's degree in accounting, at University of Arizona. In 1977, he moved to Fort Collins, Colorado and worked as a CPA there until he retired in 2017. Ric's greatest passion was the outdoors. Camping and hiking in the desert and slot canyons of Utah were rewards for a long tax season. Close to home, Ric spent every moment he could in the mountains at his cabin. Time at the cabin was spent hiking, observing birds and animals, and enjoying the sunsets after a day well spent. As a member of the Colorado Tree Farm Program, Ric dedicated many of his days improving the health of the forest and bettering the environment for the local wildlife. In recognition of Ric's hard work, he was awarded the 2013 Environmental Stewardship Award by the Larimer County Commissioners Environmental and Science Advisory Board. Ric's other passions included building furniture from beetle-kill wood harvested from his land and riding his motorcycle. He rode his motorcycle along every highway in Colorado over the years, keeping track of all of his journeys. Ric was a member of the Iron Butt Association, an honor awarded for riding 1000 miles in 24 hours. Ric was a compassionate, kind, intelligent, and humorous soul. With his warm personality and infectious smile, Ric made friends out of strangers. Through his love for family, friends and nature, he leaves this world a better place than when he arrived. Ric is preceded in death by his mother, Flora Nelle, and father, Theodore Richard. He is survived by his wife, Tammy, his daughter, Jessica, his step-son, Tyler, his sister, Pamela, his cousin, David, five nieces and nephews, and eight grandnieces and grandnephews. A funeral service will be held for Ric on Saturday, March 30th, at 1:00 PM at Allnutt Funeral Services. The address is 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO, 80526. The family requests that donations be sent to the Nature Conservancy.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019