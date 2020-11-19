1/1
Dr. Richard M. Hutson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Richard M. Hutson

Fort Collins -

Richard "Dick" Marvin Hutson, M.D, U.S. Army Veteran, age 79, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane, (nee Henry) for 43 years; cherished stepfather of Tyler Prince (Sue); proud Grandfather of Ryan, Lauren & Jason Prince, dear brother-in-law of Jack & Sue Henry; son of the late Woodfin & Jennie Mai Hutson; father of Chris Hutson and the late Eric Hutson; brother of John W. Hutson, fond Uncle of Heather Hutson, Todd Hutson and Jeff Henry and friend to many. Dick grew up in Murray, KY and graduated from Murray State University in 1963 with degrees in Chemistry, French and Biology. Following graduation, Dick attended the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and received his MD in 1966. He went on to build successful internal medicine practices in both Murray and Paducah, KY before retiring in Fort Collins. He was an accomplished fly fisherman and lover of anything to do with nature, art, hiking, photography, and gardening. He also amassed an enormous book collection and besides his love of reading, jumped at the chance to visit a bookstore. Dick also had a deep love for animals and was known to save a turtle or two if he saw one in the middle of a busy road. Dick was a kind & caring man and will be missed by many.

Memorials in Dick's name can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the World Wildlife Fund at http://support.worldwildlife.org. There will be no services at this time.

Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goes Funeral Care & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved