Richard Miskimins
Fort Collins - Richard Dennis Miskimins,70, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on Friday, June 12th, 2020, due to complications from a heart attack.
He was born to Richard and Gwen Miskimins, on September 1st, 1947 in Laramie, Wyoming. After moving around, his family settled in Arvada, Colorado, where he graduated from Arvada West High School in 1967. Richard then moved to Fort Collins where he received his undergraduate, masters, and PhD in Mathematics from Colorado State University. Richard spent many years as an IT specialist for the ARS, and in 1980 he married his wife, Cindy.
Richard spent his life in quiet service. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints he was diligent in his work, full of faith, and charity. As an employee he was dedicated and knowledgeable. As a landlord he was understanding and generous. As a father he was patient, silly, and dedicated to his children in every possible way. As a grandfather he was patient and fun. As a husband he was thoughtful, kind, supportive, and always prepared.
Richard is survived by his wife, Cindy and their children; Rachel (Jordan), Richard/Jeremy (Heather), Sam (Sarah), Ruth (Steve), Eli, Naomi, and Esther, his siblings Mike, Sharon, Bob, Joel, and Patty, and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Gwen Miskimins, and grandson Jordan James Butler.
The funeral service will be held at the LDS Stake Center, 600 E Swallow Road, Fort Collins, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18th at 10 am. A private burial in Le Grange, Wyoming will follow. Due to Covid restrictions the service will be invitation only. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.