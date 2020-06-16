Richard Miskimins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Miskimins

Fort Collins - Richard Dennis Miskimins,70, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on Friday, June 12th, 2020, due to complications from a heart attack.

He was born to Richard and Gwen Miskimins, on September 1st, 1947 in Laramie, Wyoming. After moving around, his family settled in Arvada, Colorado, where he graduated from Arvada West High School in 1967. Richard then moved to Fort Collins where he received his undergraduate, masters, and PhD in Mathematics from Colorado State University. Richard spent many years as an IT specialist for the ARS, and in 1980 he married his wife, Cindy.

Richard spent his life in quiet service. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints he was diligent in his work, full of faith, and charity. As an employee he was dedicated and knowledgeable. As a landlord he was understanding and generous. As a father he was patient, silly, and dedicated to his children in every possible way. As a grandfather he was patient and fun. As a husband he was thoughtful, kind, supportive, and always prepared.

Richard is survived by his wife, Cindy and their children; Rachel (Jordan), Richard/Jeremy (Heather), Sam (Sarah), Ruth (Steve), Eli, Naomi, and Esther, his siblings Mike, Sharon, Bob, Joel, and Patty, and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Gwen Miskimins, and grandson Jordan James Butler.

The funeral service will be held at the LDS Stake Center, 600 E Swallow Road, Fort Collins, Colorado, on Thursday, June 18th at 10 am. A private burial in Le Grange, Wyoming will follow. Due to Covid restrictions the service will be invitation only. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories and condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved