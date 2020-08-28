Richard Nolte



Fort Collins - RICHARD NOLTE 61, passed away on August 22, 2020. Richard was born in Ft. Collins, Co to Anton and Rosa Nolte. He grew up in Ft. Collins, attending St. Jospeh Elementary, Lincoln Junior High and Poudre High School. Richard graduated from Western State University in Gunnison Co, with a degree in Geology. He worked for various companies in Colorado, Wyoming and Nevada before incurring a serious head injury in an automobile accident in 1983. Richard spent the next 37 years in Ft. Collins convalescing and slowly recovering. He was supported in recovery by his family and many friends. They all made sure he traveled the state, attended key events, and had lunch with the boys once a month. Richard was always the life of the party with a wicked sense of humor, a big heat and a zest for life. He never lost hope, and up until his death he was plotting his unique way forward… Richard was preceded in death by his parents Anton and Rosa. We want to thank all of the health care workers that were involved with him throughout his life. The trouper has moved on… A service will be held on Thursday September 3 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jospeh Church. Grave side services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday at Resthaven Memory Gardens Cemetery.









