Richard Sherman



Fort Collins -



Richard Sherman, 87, of Fort Collins, died August 13. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. A Mass of Christian Burial will also be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 20, followed by Interment at Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton.









