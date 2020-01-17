Services
Richard Spadaro Obituary
Richard Spadaro

Fort Collins - Rick, age 69, of Fort Collins passed away after his 15-month battle with brain cancer on Thursday, January 16 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Rick was born in New York to Charles and Beth and moved with his family to Southern California as a child. He served in the California Air National Guard as a reservist for nearly a decade. He met and married the love of his life, Arlene, while living in California. They moved their family to Colorado and ultimately settled in Fort Collins where they owned and operated Brotherton Office Products for many years.

Rick was known for his vast antique typewriter collection, incredible sense of humor and larger than life personality. He worked in the office products industry for most of his life and was a natural born salesman and people person. Because of his love for people, upon leaving the office products industry he continued to work in sales for a deck and fencing company until his diagnosis.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years; daughter Gina (David) Cathcart and their daughters Gillian, Alyson and Madison; daughter Karen (Ryan) Stillahn and their daughters Emily and Dani; two sisters, three bothers and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

A celebration of life will take place at a later determined time and location. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share memories of Rick.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
