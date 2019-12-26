|
|
Rick Edward Martin
Greeley - Rick Edward Martin, 58, of Greeley passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Pathways Hospice-McKee Medical Center, Loveland.
Life Celebration 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Journey Christian Church, Greeley. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to "Realities for Children" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may view his obituary and leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019